Netflix: Everything Coming and Going in August 2018
Netflix watchers can catch Gran Torino and new seasons of Ozark, The Originals, The 100 and The Good Place in August.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Striped
Switched - Netflix Original
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Aug. 2
Emelie
Aug. 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe - Netflix Original
Cocaine Cast - Netflix Original
Dinotrux Supercharged Season 3 - Netflix Original
I Am a Killer - Netflix Original
Like Father - Netflix Original
Marching Orders - Netflix Original
Aug. 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version - Netflix Original
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday) - Netflix Original
On Children - Netflix Original
Aug. 5
Paid in Full
Aug. 9
Perdida - Netflix Original
The Originals Season 5
Aug. 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia - Netflix Original
Afflicted - Netflix Original
All About the Washingtons - Netflix Original
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker - Netflix Original
Insatiable - Netflix Original
La casa de las flores - Netflix Original
Million Pound Menu - Netflix Original
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society - Netflix Original
The Package - Netflix Original
The Ponysitters Club - Netflix Original
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7 - Netflix Original
Zion - Netflix Original
Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Aug. 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles Season 2
The Nut Job
Aug. 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100 Season 5
Aug. 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
Aug. 17
Disenchantment - Netflix Original
Wish I Was Here - Netflix Original
Pinky Malinky - Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free Season 6 - Netflix Original
Stay Here - Netflix Original
The Motive - Netflix Original
To All the Boys I've Loved Before - Netflix Original
Ultraviolet - Netflix Original
Aug. 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 2 - Netflix Original
Aug. 21
Year One
Aug. 23
Deadwind - Netflix Original
Follow This - Netflix Original
Great News Season 1
Aug. 24
Ask the StoryBots Season 2 - Netflix Original
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time - Netflix Original
Ghoul - Netflix Original
The After Party - Netflix Original
The Innocents - Netflix Original
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3 - Netflix Original
Young & Hungry Season 5
Aug. 28
The Good Place Season 2
Aug. 29
Inequality for All
Aug. 31
Inside the Criminal Mind - Netflix Original
Ozark Season 2 - Netflix Original
Paradise PD - Netflix Original
The Comedy Lineup Part 2 - Netflix Original
The Laws of Thermodynamics - Netflix Original
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest - Netflix Original
Undercover Law - Netflix Original
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can't Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
The Killing Seasons 1-3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Aug. 2
10 Rules for Sleeping Around
Aug. 5
13 Assassins
Aug. 6
Welcome to Me
Aug. 10
St. Vincent
Aug. 12
For a Good Time, Call...
Aug. 13
Help, I've Shrunk the Family
Aug. 16
Being Flynn
Enter the Battlefield
Jem and the Holograms Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends Season 2
Transformers Prime Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots Seasons 2-4
Aug. 23
Sausage Party
Aug. 25
The Road
By Annie Martin, UPI.com
Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved