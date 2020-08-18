Nelson Cruz Powers Twins to Win Over the Royals

Two home runs by Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz gave the home team a 4-1 series win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night as the sirens rang out at Target Field. Dinger number one coming in the bottom of the 4th inning left its mark on the facing of the second deck. It would be his seventh of the year. Moving to the home-half of the 7th inning, Cruz sent a blast to the Twins bullpen marking his 5th home run against Kansas City pitching in seven games.

Adding to the long-ball both Byron Buxton and Max Kepler provided RBI singles in the Twins win.

On the mound starter, Matt Wisler's night was short-lived working only two innings. Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli would send for four more to seal the win for Devin Smeltzer.

Now with the Milwaukee Brewers in town for three games, the Twins will put up Kenta Maeda tonight against Corbin Burnes. The Twins Pregame Lineup Show begins at 6:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.