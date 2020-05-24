Nelson Cruz Nominated For Muhammad Ali Award at 2020 ESPYS

Minnesota Twins star Nelson Cruz has been nominated for the prestigious Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

Cruz has been nominated alongside Minnesota Lynx forward Mya Moore, New England Patriots defensive backs Jason and Devin McCourty, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, and the WWE's Titus O'Neal for the annual award given out at the ESPYS.

The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award is given to an athlete that helps out their community through sports. For Cruz, he has helped his hometown Las Matas de Santa in the Dominican Republic by building a police station, providing a new ambulance and fire engine, and assisted local medical workers according to ESPN.

All of Cruz's work is in conjunction with his Boomstick23 Foundation that helps develop the youth in communities that he is involved in. For being nominated, Cruz will receive $25,000 for his charities and if he is selected as the winner he will receive another $100,000.

The award will be presented at the annual ESPY Awards. This year's event is currently scheduled to take place on June 21 live on ESPN. Previous award winners of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award include Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Chris Long.

More information about the award, the ESPYS, and how Nelson Cruz has helped out communities can be found through the official press release from ESPN.