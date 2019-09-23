Nelson Cruz Homers in Twins Win, Joins 400 Club

Make it 40 for the year and 400 for a career!

At the regular season home finale stand the Minnesota Twins welcomed Nelson Cruz to not one but two elite groups as he hit his 400th career home run in the Twins 12-8 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Miguel Sano gets two Bambas in the win and the Twins take three out of four from the Royals.

Minnesota's magic number to clinch the American League Central stands at three.

The homer for Cruz would also be his 40th of the season. He joins Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew and Brian Dozier as the third player in Twins history to record 40 home runs in a season.

After a day off today the Twins will finish the season on the road beginning in Detroit on Tuesday followed by a Kansas City series.