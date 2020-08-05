Nelson Cruz Dominates in Minnesota Twins Win

Less Bomba's and more hits. That's what the Minnesota Twins are seeing right now from slugger Nelson Cruz. And there's nothing wrong about that as the Twins were able to get a 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Oh, and an unwanted visitor decided to show up. A drone caused a short delay in the game.

The umpires spotted a drone in the air and pulled both teams off the field. First time for everything right? Not so. In April of last year, a Red Sox/Blue Jays game was delayed because of a drone. According to the Star Tribune, MLB and Minneapolis police are investigating the incident. “Under FAA rules, Target Field is restricted airspace during a game,” said Matt Hoy, Twins senior vice president of operations. “It was just a small drone, and hopefully just a fan wanting to take pictures, but for security reasons, MLB doesn’t allow any drones around the park.”

Back to Cruz: he's the first hitter in the expansion era (since 1961) with 14 hits in his first 19 at-bats of a season with runners on base. This reported by Do-Hyoung Park, writing for MLB.com.

Tuesday was a get-away game as the second half of this four-game series shifts to Pittsburgh where Randy Dobnak will get the ball for Minnesota. He'll be going up against Trevor Williams. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.