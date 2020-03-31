Most of us either take prescription medications regularly or know someone who does. Luckily, Lewis Drug has a unique tool that can help those who take multiple medications or just one medication, monthly.

Lewis Drug's Smart Sync can help customers who need medications every month. Medications can be scheduled for pick up all at one time on a specific day of the month. Also, Smart Sync is free and the pharmacy staff does the work for you. They will connect with you one time per month to make sure you have no medication changes. They will fill your prescriptions and you can pick them up on the date that is most convenient for you!

Currently, with COVID-19 going around, going into a store for some people should try and be avoided. Depending on the Lewis Drug location you choose, you can pick-up your prescriptions either through their drive-thru window or curbside pick-up.

If you would like any other information about Lewis Drug's Smart Sync program you can click here.

You can sign up for Smart Sync at any Lewis Drug location.

Not ready for Smart Sync, no problem! Lewis Drug also has a convenient prescription app called “Rx Local” or you can refill your prescriptions on their website.

