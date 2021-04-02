This event has become another not-to-miss springtime celebration! That is probably why they call it "The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest"! A unique happening to be sure, as this year it is going on in-person at the Sioux Falls Arena, and, online all on April 8th.

A very special guest will be joining the festivities. Bonner Bolton, a former PBR rider, whose bull riding career was ended in 2016 by a devastating accident will be sharing his story of overcoming the hurdles involved when your life path changes in an instant.

He broke his neck in a bull dismount, was initially paralyzed, and given a one percent chance of ever walking again. That did not stop him from working hard to come back from his injury. Eventually, he regained his mobility, became an international fashion model, and was a participant in season 17 on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars".

McCrossan Boys Ranch has been offering "New Hope for a Better Life" to boys ages 9 to 20 who have had conflict in their lives for 65 years.

Through values, goals, education and skills we prepare our boys to live a balanced life outside the Ranch. We also provide the boys with one-on-one counseling as well as specialized educational services so they can heal and grow intellectually.

This is the schedule for the in-person activities at the Sioux Falls Arena:

5:30 PM - Silent Auction and music from The Rude Band

6:30 PM - Dinner

7:00 PM - Silent Auction & special guest Bonner Bolton

Other special PBR cowboys will also be on hand for photo opportunities and will be showing off one of their bulls.

Tickets for the in-person or online auction activities are $75 and go fast so reserve yours soon. Tables of 8 can be reserved, but again, you need to hurry!

The live and silent auctions will feature items like a Mother's Day package, vacation packages like a Florida getaway, lots of electronics, jewelry, event tickets, dining packages, sports memorabilia, artwork, and more!

You can also bid on their online items by going to a special "browsing & bidding" McCrossan's page.

For more information see their website, their Facebook page, or call (605) 339-1203.