Nebraska’s Athletic Director Abruptly Retires

The Nebraska Athletic Department is looking for a new Athletic Director after their current AD abruptly retired on Friday.

His retirement will go into effect at the end of the month, essentially notifying the fan base five days before his departure.

Moos ends a long career in college athletics that spanned over four decades and included stops at Oregon, Montana, Washington State, and Nebraska.

Moos released a statement via the University on his decision.

"Much of our work over the last four years is hard to quantify and even harder for our passionate fans and supporters to see -- reorganizing the department to ensure efficiencies; hiring incredibly talented men and women to lead our department and our sports programs; polishing and sharing our iconic brand worldwide; and, most importantly, enhancing the student-athlete experience. These necessary changes have laid the groundwork for success that will soon be evident on the scoreboards."

Bill Moos joined the University of Nebraska as their Athletic Director in 2017 and still had another year on his contract which was scheduled to expire in 2022.

As we all know, the job status and resume of a major college athletic director is directly tied to the football program and even though Scott Frost was the hot commodity at the time, Frost's lack of success certainly affected the approval rate of Moos.

During his time in Lincoln, Moos did accomplish some really good things like getting the new football facility rolling, improved the baseball program, and kept the success of the great volleyball program as well.

It will be very interesting to see if the Huskers go back to getting a "Nebraska" guy as their next AD or if they will go outside the program as they did when hiring Moos from Washington State.

Whoever the eventual hire is going to be, they have to figure out the football situation, hope for the best with basketball, and continue the success of other programs like volleyball, bowling, and baseball.

For more information on this news, the Nebraska Athletic Department, and schedules for all of the teams at Nebraska, you can visit their website.