Nebraskans Find Fridge Full of Beer in Flooded Field

There are all sorts of heart wrenching stories of damage and loss from the Midwest floods. There are stories of heartwarming heroes rallying round each other in a way that is customary when your neighbors are need in these neck of the woods. And there are stories and pictures like these guys that in spite of the damage still manage to muster up a smile.

Surveying flood damage on property where they run a duck hunting club they made the kind of find great country music songs are written about. A fridge full of beer.

From a story in KLKN-TV :

Just as they were getting ready to leave, Stouffer noticed something laying in muddy field. Simpson thought it was a black box.

Stouffer said otherwise - that it was actually a mini refrigerator full of beer. Simpson couldn't believe it. "I said, 'Yeah, right, there's not a fridge of beer,'" he said. But it was, fully stocked with Busch Light and Bud Light - about three cases worth, according to Simpson.

"It still had ice in the freezer," he said. To read the entire KLKN-TV story click here. I would highly recommend clicking on the story link, seeing these two guys posing with their find will put a smile on your face.

Sources: KLKN-TV