Nebraska Rolls, While Gophers Fall in the NCAA Volleyball Tourney

The 2021 Volleyball NCAA Tournament is all in one place this year and Omaha has been treated to some really great action.

From some surprising results to some dominating performances, this year's tournament has featured some high-level talent with some high-level execution.

On Sunday in the Sweet 16 of the tournament, two local teams had two different results on the court.

The University of Nebraska rolled over Baylor, sweeping the Bears 25-21, 25-17, and 25-19.

On Monday the Huskers will play in the Elite 8 against either Texas or Penn State with a chance to go to the Final Four.

Unfortunately for Minnesota Gopher fans, they weren't treated to the same result as the Huskers as Minnesota was upset by Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Panthers were able to defeat the No.3 seeded Gophers in a thrilling five-set match.

Pittsburgh now advances to the Elite 8 as well with a chance to reach the Final Four with a victory on Monday.

For more information on the 2021 NCAA Volleyball Tournament, the upcoming matchups and the rosters, you can visit the NCAA website.