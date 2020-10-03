Nebraska Native and MLB Icon Bob Gibson Has Passed Away

When I was a kid, my grandfather who was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan talked about four players more than any others, Ozzie Smith, Mark McGuire, Stan Musial, and Bob Gibson.

I had no idea how good Bob Gibson was until years later when I would watch a ton of film and hear story upon story of his greatness.

I was once told that Gibson wouldn't even discuss with his own teammates his own tendencies on the mound because he was afraid he would eventually face them on another team and not have the advantage.

He was the ultimate gamer and the ultimate competitor, who always wanted to win.

On Friday, the baseball world lost a legend as Bob Gibson passed away at the age of 84.

Bob Gibson passed away on Friday after a bout with cancer.

As a player, he won seven consecutive World Series starts, captured the World Series MVP in 1964 and 1967, won two Cy Young Awards, and in 1968 put together an amazing season in which he had only a 1.12 ERA.

Gibson also did something that is so rare in today's sports landscape by staying with the St. Louis Cardinals his entire 17-year career.

His legacy on and off the field will forever be remembered by so many fans and the game of baseball will forever be better for having Bob Gibson once a part of their sport.