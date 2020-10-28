If you had two weeks on the bingo card for the first cancelation of a Big Ten football game, go ahead and claim victory.

Nebraska was scheduled to play its home opener this weekend against Wisconsin. That won't be taking place anymore due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Badgers football team

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman is reporting that Wisconsin is pausing all football-related activities for the week after 12 players contacted the virus. Due to this, Wisconsin will not be traveling to Lincoln to play the Huskers this week.

USA Today reports that Big Ten protocols would mark the game as a no contest and neither team will take a win or loss and the game will not be rescheduled.

Wisconsin sent out an official press release about the cancelation of the game against Nebraska and said that the main focus is on the safety of the student-athletes.

"We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members come first," Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez said. "Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days."

Wisconsin opened the season with a 45-7 win over Illinois. As of now, the next scheduled game for the Badgers is November 7th against Purdue.

Nebraska fell to Ohio State 52-17. The Huskers will now travel to Northwestern on November 7th and will play its first home game on November 14th against Penn State.