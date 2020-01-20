Nebraska Hires New Offensive Coordinator

The University of Nebraska football team is getting a new look on the offensive as they have parted ways with their current offensive coordinator and hired a new one on the same day.

Troy Walters is out as OC in Lincoln after the program decided to "mutually part ways" with the man who has been running the offense since Scott Frost came back to coach the Huskers.

Frost is familiar with Lubick who coached with him at Oregon where they were assistants from 2013-2016.

Lubick went on to be the OC at Washington State from 2017-2018 and left coaching to work in the private sector in 2019.

There will obviously be questions directed at Coach Frost as to why he decided to hire someone who was out of coaching a year ago but if he can take this offense to the next level, those questions will quickly evaporate.

It is yet to be determined if Lubick will call plays as Frost has held that role even though Walters was the offensive coordinator.