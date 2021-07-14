Nebraska Hires Former Football Captain, All-American as New Athletic Director

He was a Nebraska football team captain in the 1990s. Now the former All-American will return to lead the entire athletic department.

Following the retirement of Bill Moos, Nebraska set out to find a replacement athletic director. It didn't take them very long to do. The Huskers turned to a former player and an athletic director that was working right down the road.

Trev Alberts has been announced as the school's 16th athletic director. Alberts should be a familiar name to not only Husker fans but also to fans of the Summit League. He has been working as the University of Nebraska-Omaha's athletic director for the past 12 years and helped transition Omaha to Division-I.

The 50-year-old played for the Huskers from 1990-1993 and was one of the nation's top linebackers. Following his stint at Nebraska, Alberts went on to be drafted fifth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 NFL Draft. His career with the Colts only lasted a couple of years and injuries forced him into retirement as of 1997.

Alberts took over the UNO program in 2009 and led them through the Division-I transition. The move included the elimination of the school's football and wrestling programs. UNO has participated in the Summit League since 2012.

Outside of football and being an athletic director, Alberts also spent time as a broadcaster with ESPN from 2002-2005.

Alberts will be formally introduced as the new athletic director on Wednesday morning.

