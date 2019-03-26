Nebraska Fires Head Basketball Coach Tim Miles After 19-17 Season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will bring in another new head coach for the basketball program as the school has fired Tim Miles.

This past year the Huskers went 19-17 overall and 6-14 during conference play under Miles. During conference play, Nebraska went on a seven-game losing streak between January 17-February 9, and another four-game losing streak from February 19-March 5. The Huskers qualified for the NIT tournament and found an opening round win over Butler before falling to TCU in the second round.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Miles is still owed about $2.5 million from the school and he will continue to get paid until March 2021, but the amount can change if he takes another job.

During his time at Nebraska, Miles led the Huskers to two NIT appearances and one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2014. Nebraska went into that 2014 tournament as an 11 seed and lost to Baylor in the round of 64.

Nebraska will open the search for another head coach. The school will look to hire its fourth head coach since the 2000 season. Since the 2000 season, Nebraska appeared in the one NCAA Tournament under Miles and a total of seven NIT tournaments.