Nebraska Burger King Employees Post Sign And All Quit At Once
Lincoln, Nebraska was recently ranked as the “Least Stressed Cities” in the U.S. Apparently that isn't how the employees at a Lincoln Burger King restaurant felt.
A group of nine Burger King employees posted a sign outside the store that is going viral. The marquee said: "WE ALL QUIT. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE."
Apparently, the nine employees quit at the same time because of management reasons. Allegedly there was a shortage of employees and the staff that remained experienced safety issues working with such a small crew.
KLKN-TV is reporting that former General Manager Rachael Flores said:
"They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know, 'Sorry there's really not going to be anyone here. Just kind of a laugh to upper management. That got put up before we opened, and I didn't think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign. And then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down."
One would imagine that customer service issues would also have been a concern. And who wants to work with such a small crew and grumpy customers? I guess they had it their way...