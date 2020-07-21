Nebraska Announces Fall Sports Are A Go

Every state right now is deciding what they are going to do this Fall for High School sports and activities and Nebraska is the latest to release their plan.

The state of Nebraska will have Fall sports as the Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that they will move forward with playing during the current pandemic.

The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials have been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools. This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to work with the Governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Education, and the local health departments to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools.

The statement went on to offer a list of best practices in order to start the seasons on time:

— keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams — wear masks when not in competition — keep groups small and attendance recorded — wash your hands regularly — disinfect equipment regularly — stay home if you don’t feel well — stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19

The state of Nebraska has seen very low COVID-19 numbers which helped the medical professionals advise the NSAA on their decision.

Regardless of how you feel about the severity of the virus, we all need to be supportive no matter the situation as it couldn't have been an easy decision for those in power in Nebraska.

For more information on the decision from the NSAA and their Fall schedules, you can visit their website.

The state of South Dakota will make their decision on Wednesday with the South Dakota High School Activity Association leading the way forward Fall sports.