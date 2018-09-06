Nebraska AD Bill Moos Looking to Add 12th Football Game

Last weekend the Nebraska and Akron game was cancelled due to severe storms in the Lincoln area.

The Huskers tried to persuade the Akron Zips into playing on Sunday, but Akron couldn't find a hotel to house all the players and staff, so they declined.

Apparently, there was an offer to allow the Akron players to stay in vacant dormitories, but smartly, the Zips declined that as well.

On Wednesday, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said that he was trying to add a 12th game to the schedule since the cancellation occurred.

The options at this point are a possible make up with Akron or scheduling most likely a FCS opponent.

Nebraska will play their first game of the season this Saturday against the Colorado Buffalos in Lincoln.

