It certainly didn't feel or look like the end of April on Sunday as thousands of people slipped on their running shoes to participate in the Skedaddle half-marathon presented by Avera Hospital and 605 Running Company.

KSFY TV is reporting , that despite the snow flurries, cool temps, and high winds the inaugural Sioux Falls Skedaddle half-marathon was a huge success. Nearly 12,000 runners from the Sioux Empire and across the country from more than 30 states showed up on Sunday morning, (April 28) to run the half-marathon.

As KSFY reports, the race was especially challenging given all the recent flooding throughout the area. Organizers were able to map out a route highlighting key features of Sioux Falls, despite not being able to utilize the majority of Sioux Falls city trails.

Even with the improvised route, and a weather curve ball courtesy of Mother Nature, the turnout for the first Skedaddle race was fantastic, as runners reported having a great time.

According to KSFY runners were able to rejuvenate, and warm themselves up at the end of the race with a free brunch and refreshments.

Source: KSFY TV