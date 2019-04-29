Nearly 12,000 People Participate in Sunday’s Skedaddle Half-Marathon

KSFY TV (with permission)/Photos by Amy Larsen

It certainly didn't feel or look like the end of April on Sunday as thousands of people slipped on their running shoes to participate in the Skedaddle half-marathon presented by Avera Hospital and 605 Running Company.

KSFY TV is reporting, that despite the snow flurries, cool temps, and high winds the inaugural Sioux Falls Skedaddle half-marathon was a huge success. Nearly 12,000 runners from the Sioux Empire and across the country from more than 30 states showed up on Sunday morning, (April 28) to run the half-marathon.

As KSFY reports, the race was especially challenging given all the recent flooding throughout the area. Organizers were able to map out a route highlighting key features of Sioux Falls, despite not being able to utilize the majority of Sioux Falls city trails.

Even with the improvised route, and a weather curve ball courtesy of Mother Nature, the turnout for the first Skedaddle race was fantastic, as runners reported having a great time.

According to KSFY runners were able to rejuvenate, and warm themselves up at the end of the race with a free brunch and refreshments.

Source: KSFY TV

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top