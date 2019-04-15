Near Drowning at Sioux Falls Hotel

A young girl is being monitored by medical staff after a near drowning incident at a hotel in Sioux Falls.

On Sunday at around 4:00 PM police, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and Paramedics Plus responded to a call for help at the Ramada Inn on Russell Street where an eight-year-old girl was found floating in the kiddie pool.

The girl was pulled from the water, CPR was started and she regained consciousness. She was taken to the hospital for monitoring.

According to Minnehaha County , a pool is listed as a structure with a depth of 18 inches or more, whether it is above or below ground. Regulations require fencing, but not a lifeguard.

The South Dakota Department of Environment of Natural Resources says that the state does not regulate swimming pools.