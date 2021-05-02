NDSU Sees Title Run Come to an End Against Sam Houston State

The North Dakota State Bison saw their consecutive title run come to an end on Sunday as they fell to Sam Houston State in the FCS Playoffs.

Sam Houston State defeated NDSU 24-20 and ended the Bison season with a 7-3 record.

The first half was a good old slugfest with a 10-2 lead for Sam Houston State and it looked as if NDSU was in some real trouble.

However, the champions don't lay down and NDSU roared back with a 15 point third quarter to tie the game at 17-17.

NDSU would take the lead 20-17 in the fourth quarter but a touchdown from SHSU with 3:39 left would be the difference in the game and give the Bearkats the win.

Get our free mobile app

NDSU had won the last three FCS National Championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and were chasing their fourth straight with the Fall season being moved to the Spring.

For more information on the North Dakota State football team, their current roster, and news surrounding their athletic department, you can visit their website.