NDSU Punches Ticket to the NCAA Tournament

The North Dakota State Bison are dancing once again.

On Tuesday night, the Bison defeated the University of North Dakota 89-53 to capture the Summit League Tournament title and punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

NDSU was the No.1 seed in the Summit League heading into the tournament and only had a scare in the opening round before rolling in the final two games.

This is the second year in a row that NDSU has won the Summit League Tournament.

According to Watch Stadium Bracketologist Tim Krueger, the Bison will most likely be a 14 or 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, NDSU was a 16 seed and played in the First Four in Dayton and after winning that game, they fell to Duke in the second round.