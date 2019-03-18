The North Dakota State Bison had a memorable run during the 2019 Summit League Tournament but will have to create even more magic if they want to move on in the NCAA Tournament.

NDSU will play in the First Four and face off against North Carolina Central University on Wednesday in Dayton, OH. The game will be played at 5:40 CT and will air on TruTV.

The First Four was created when the NCAA Tournament field was expanded from 64 to 68 teams.

NDSU defeated Omaha in the Summit League Tournament Championship game and are making their second appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

If NDSU is able to pull off the win over NCCU, things will get extremely difficult as the number one overall seed, the Duke Blue Devils will be waiting for them on Friday in Columbia, SC.

Regardless of what the outcome may be for NDSU against Duke if they do advance, I love the fact that they get the play in game as it allows them to pick up an NCAA Tournament win against a similar opponent vs. a potential blowout vs. Duke.