Ndamukong Suh Finalizing Deal with the Tampa Buccaneers

Former Huskers star Ndamukong Suh is continuing his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to reports.

The defensive lineman is signing a one year deal with the Bucs after playing with the Los Angeles Rams a season ago.

Suh was on a defense that was a great compliment to the Rams offense a year ago that helped Los Angeles to the Super Bowl.

The expectation is that Suh will replace Gerald McCoy who was released by the Bucs on Monday.

In his career, Suh has played for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams.

No one knows how much is left in the tank for Suh but when he is right, he can still be a dominate force and that is what the Bucs are banking on with the signing.