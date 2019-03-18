After a season where very little separated South Dakota State and South Dakota , it's only fitting that the Jackrabbits and Coyotes are each headed to the same region in the 2019 NCAA Tournament .

The top two teams in the Summit League are both in the Portland Region in the 64-team field - SDSU as the sixth-seed, USD as the eighth-seed.

The Jackrabbits (26-6), the conference regular season and Summit League Tournament champions will take a 16-game win streak into Saturday's (March 23) opening round game against 11th seed Quinnipiac out of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The Bobcats (26-6), out of Hamden, Connecticut, have won three straight MAAC titles and four in the last six years.

The game will be played in Syracuse, New York, Saturday at 10:00 AM and will be televised nationally on ESPN 2.

The winner plays the (3) Syracuse - (14) Fordham winner in round two.

South Dakota, meanwhile, begins NCAA Tournament play a day earlier, Friday (March 22), when the eighth-seeded Coyotes play number-nine Clemson in Starkville, Mississippi.

USD (28-5) is the first Summit League/Mid-Continent Conference team to get an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament since 1994.

The Tigers (19-12) finished seventh in the ACC but won more games this season than the last five seasons combined.

Tipoff is 6:00 PM Friday. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN 2.

The winner plays the (1) Mississippi State - (16) Southern winner in round two.