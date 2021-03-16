NCAA Women: SDSU vs Syracuse, USD vs Oregon

A number-9 and a number-11 seed, our two South Dakota women's basketball teams are headed to the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. South Dakota State University (21-3) along with the University of South Dakota (19-5) are making their way to San Antonio, Texas.

The 9th seeded Lady Jackrabbits will play #8 Syracuse (14-8) in the opening round Sunday, March 21 at 4:30 PM. If you remember, this is a rematch. These two teams last played in 2019 to a Jack win that launched them into the Sweet 16.

This is the 10th NCAA Tournament appearance for SDSU and the first at-large selection.

Get our free mobile app

The 11-seed University of South Dakota will have their work cut out for them as #6 seed Oregon (13-8) is the first game for the Coyotes on Monday, March 15 at 9:00 PM. Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit will be making her third straight trip to the big dance after South Dakota's back-to-back Summit League tournament titles.

USD is led by all-league trio Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb, and Liv Korngable. Sjerven is the two-time Summit Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year.