This weekend, the focus in women's college basketball shifts from the teams on the floor to a conference room somewhere, where a committee finalizes the 64-team field for the 2019 NCAA Tournament .

South Dakota's two Summit League teams will certainly be a part of that seeding conversation after South Dakota State and South Dakota finished one-two in the regular season before the Jackrabbits defeated the Coyotes to win the Summit League Tournament .

That victory guarantees SDSU a spot in the NCAA Tourney for the ninth time in 11 years.

USD meanwhile is trying to become the first Summit League at-large selection since 1994. The Coyotes should get in based on their 28 wins, which included a pair of victories over Top 25 teams (Iowa State and Missouri).

But just where will the Jacks and Yotes be seeded and who will they square off against in round one? We'll get official confirmation Monday (March 18) night when the brackets are revealed but that isn't slowing down the speculation.

Three different media outlets have released their predictions for the make-up of the bracket and each tells a very different story for South Dakota State and South Dakota.

The ESPN bracketology page has the Jackrabbits as a number-six seed opening with number-11 Ohio. That same page has the Coyotes as a seven-seed facing off with tenth-seeded Kansas State.

College Sports Madness has SDSU as a seventh-seed against tenth-seeded Indiana, while USD is a nine-seed against eighth-seeded California.

Real Time RPI isn't giving the Summit League's top two teams as much love, slotting both the Jackrabbits and Coyotes as number-ten seeds. Their projected first round match-ups would be South Dakota State and number-ten Missouri and South Dakota facing off with number-ten Texas.

The official bracket will be revealed during the NCAA Tournament Selection show, Monday (March 18) at 6:00 PM on ESPN-TV.