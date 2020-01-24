The NCAA DII Wrestling National Championship will take place in Sioux Falls from March 13-14 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Tickets are now on sale and can be found at NCAA.com/tickets.

The DII Wrestling National Championship is cohosted by Augustana University and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority.

Single session and all-session tickets are available with affordable options for families to come out and enjoy the events as well.

If you are looking for premium seating options, you can contact the Premier Center directly.

There will be ten weight classes and the double-elimination tournament will bring the top DII wrestlers from all over the country to Sioux Falls.

For all the upcoming events that are hosted by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, you can visit their website.