NBA G-League to Play Season in a Bubble in 2021

The NBA G-League is taking the same approach the NBA did this summer as they try to start their season this winter.

Sources tell ESPN 99.1 that the 2020-2021 NBA G-League season will be reduced to a 2021 season and will be played in a bubble.

Atlanta is scheduled to be the host city for the NBA G-League "bubble" and teams had until 4 PM ET on Friday to opt-in or opt-out according to sources.

There will be expenses for each team that opts in along with a 4-7 day quarantine for each person going in and out of the bubble.

That could sway some teams in making their decision for the 2021 season as most 2-way players will be in-home markets with the expanded rosters and how many teams want to evaluate a majority of the players who aren't NBA ready this year while adding expenses is going to be a big question.

My guess is there will be at least 10 teams or so that opt-out but one that will be in the bubble may be one of the most important factors in having a season at all.

We saw some really good college prospects pass on the college experience in order to join the NBA G League Ignite team and they will be playing in the bubble.

According to sources the season is expected to start in January and will be a max of 6-7 weeks.

As a huge fan of the NBA G-League and the Sioux Falls Skyforce, I am as excited as anyone that there will be some NBA G-League basketball in 2021!

For more information on the NBA G-League and news surrounding their teams and players, you can visit their website.