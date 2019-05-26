NBA Finals Set on ABC and ESPN Radio

The long awaited NBA Finals are here and Thursday the ball will go in the air as two teams compete for the championship.

Those two teams in 2019 will be the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors took care of the Portland Trailblazers in four games of the Western Conference Finals and the Raptors were able to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks in six games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

This will be the fifth strait trip for the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals while Toronto will be making their first trip in franchise history.

All games of the NBA Finals will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN Radio.

That means all NBA Finals games will be on ESPN 99.1 with complete pregame and postgame coverage.

The NBA Finals begin on Thursday May 30 and it is a best of seven series.