NBA Expected to Return in July

All the NBA fans around the world get ready for some basketball as the NBA is set to return this Summer.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the expectation is this Thursday, the NBA board of governors will vote yes on a plan to return to basketball this July.

After months of speculation, the NBA aims to return on July 31 in Florida at the Walt Disney campus in which all teams will play under the same roof.

There will be no fans and many safety protocols to keep the players, staff, and families safe.

Those protocols will include but are not limited to extensive testing, restrictions of movement outside of the games to just the campus of Disney and sanitation stations all over the facilities.

The format for the return to the NBA will be different than what we typically know the end of the season to look like and will most likely include 22 teams, not all 30.

It would be a finish to the regular season with essentially playing in games for those on the outside looking in.

These games would start after a couple of week training camp before games do restart.

Those teams would include the 16 normal playoff teams but also six others that are on the outside looking in.

The six extra teams will be the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Portland Trailblazers, and Sacramento Kings.

The board of governors meeting will take place this Thursday and unless something drastically changes, this will be passed and we will have a path back to basketball.

For more information on the NBA and information surrounding their return to action, you can visit their website.