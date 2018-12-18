NBA All-Star Voting Begins Christmas Day

NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google will tip off on Tuesday, December 25 before five Christmas Day matchups. Fans will be able to vote by searching on Google through the Google Assistant and via the NBA App and NBA.com.

Five 2-for-1 Days will allow fans to have their votes count twice on January 3, 4, 10, 11 and 21 through all voting platforms.

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will be played Sunday, February 17 at 7:00 PM on TNT. in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center.

The NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, will be revealed on TNT on Thursday, January 24 during TNT NBA Tip-Off Show with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The network will announce the reserves as selected by NBA head coaches on Thursday, January 31.

The NBA All-Star Game will follow last year’s format, with the two team captains drafting rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves and making their picks regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.