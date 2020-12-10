Navy Combat Ship ‘USS Pierre’ Set to Sail in 2024

By the year 2024, the US Navy will have a new combat ship that will be named after the capital of South Dakota.

Dakota News Now is reporting plans for the USS Pierre have been in the works since 2019.

Pierre Mayor Steve Harding recently shared some of the behind the scenes details of what goes into the building of a Navy ship. According to Harding, three main events happen once the Navy has been greenlighted for a new vessel: the keel-laying, the christening, and the commissioning. All three of those steps are scheduled to take place over the next four years.

Once completed, the USS Pierre will be 419 feet long, 104 feet wide and be able to travel at speeds up to 51 miles per hour.

The USS Pierre's primary purpose for the Navy will be to serve as a close-to-shore warship.

The Pierre will join an impressive list of other Navy ships that are representative of the state of South Dakota.

According to United States Naval History, South Dakota has had nine Navy vessels named after the state, its cities, places, and its residents.

A steam sloop in 1860 called the USS Dacotah. The USS South Dakota (ACR 9) in 1908. The USS Huron and USS Oglala in 1917. The USS South Dakota (BB 57) in 1942. The USS Waldron and USS Rushmore (LSD 14) in 1944. The USS Hollister in 1946 and the USS Rushmore (LSD 47) in 1991.

Dakota News Now is reporting the USS Pierre is scheduled to be commissioned sometime during the summer of 2024.

Source: Dakota News Now