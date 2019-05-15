Natural Light Looking for a ‘Beer’ Intern This Summer!

If you are looking for a summer job and enjoy beer, then this job is for you! Natural Light is offering an eight-week summer internship. Whoever gets the gig will act as a brand ambassador at various summer events, create viral social media content including weekly vlogs.

The intern, who must be at least 21 years old, should have some qualifications including:

Familiarity with social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Snapchat, etc)

The desire to be a part of the business and culture that is Natty/Live the Natty Brand lifestyle/Be a Natty Brand supporter.

Basic math, computer, & meme making skills.

Just be cool.

This IS a paid internship. According to Thrillist , a representative says that "the amount equates to an annual starting salary of $83,200 or roughly $40 an hour." Though, you won't be working for a full year. The representative said that the eight-week period's salary would have an "approximate retail value" of $12,800.

The company is accepting resumes through May 26, 2019, and you can apply HERE .

Source: Thrillist