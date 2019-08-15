Happy National Relaxation Day!!

I know it's hard to celebrate a holiday about relaxing when it's a weekday and most of us have to work, but I have a few ideas!

Personally, I'm getting a manicure and pedicure today. Treat yo' self!

Might I also suggest taking a nap. I took one yesterday and it was amazing! Or maybe read a book! A literary escape is so nice sometimes. Or have your favorite cocktail!

But Mental Floss had a few suggestions that were actually based on research and science and stuff.