National Kidney Month Events in Sioux Falls

Our kidneys really don't get the credit or the love they deserve. After all, those fist-sized, overachievers filter all the blood in our bodies several times a day, removing waste, regulating fluid levels and blood pressure, as well as, activating the Vitamin D in our bodies for healthy bones and they also direct production of red blood cells.

When they work well, they really do, and when they don't, the consequences are devastating. 37 million Americans are dealing with kidney disease and the resulting problems, which include heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, nerve damage, and kidney failure.

Every March the National Kidney Foundation of the Dakotas (NKF- Dakotas) reminds us to be kind to our kidneys with a number of events you can get involved in. These events support the great work of NKF/Dakotas to educate about maintaining kidney health and advocate, encourage, and assist people in dealing with kidney disease and failure.

Thursday, March 12 - World Kidney Day - You're encouraged to wear orange to show your support. You're also encouraged to patronize businesses like Oh My Cupcakes, Flyboy Donuts, and The Sandbar, which are all offering special products for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to NKF/Dakotas.

Thursday, March 12 - Lighting of the Falls/Kidney Walk Campaign Kickoff - Stop by the Overlook Cafe at the Falls from 5 to 7 pm to learn about the work the NKF-Dakotas does, enjoy light refreshments and enjoy the falls going orange for National Kidney Month.

Thursday, March 19 - Free KEEP Healthy Screening (Kidney Early Evaluation Program) from 3 to 7 PM at the USD Nurses Association (1525 S. Euclid Avenue)

Thursday, March 26 - Patient Social Summit - This free educational event from 3 to 6 PM, (also being held at the USD Nurses Association building) will address kidney disease diagnosis and treatments, and there will also be a panel discussion featuring professionals and other patients impacted by kidney disease.

For more information, see the National Kidney Foundation/Dakotas Facebook page or call their office at 605-360-4939.

