National Kidney Foundation/Dakotas Virtual Walk This Weekend

The National Kidney Foundation/Dakotas (NKF/Dakotas) is dedicated to the "awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease". To further that mission, every year they raise funds by walking - -together. This year, the 2020 Sioux Falls Kidney Walk is a virtual event, happening on Saturday, June 13, walking or doing - - whatever you want, wherever you want, whenever you want!

Raise funds as an individual, or join a virtual team, then walk in your neighborhood, walk in a park, walk up and down your front steps, as long as you follow social distancing practices, you're good.

If you'd like to join the live opening ceremonies, they begin at 10 AM on the NKF/Dakotas' Facebook page. You're encouraged to share your photos and videos using the hastag#SDKidneyWalkVirtual.

Every walker who raises $100 will receive a Kidney Walk T-shirt which NKF/Dakotas will be sending out after June 20. Register online right now!

Sioux Falls Virtual Kidney Walk is one of over 100 going on across the country with participants dedicated to "supporting families, patients and people at risk". The funds raised by the walks fund patient and community services, professional and public health education, and research.

Thirty-seven million Americans have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant, and millions of others are at risk for CKD but don't know it, because it often has no symptoms until it is advanced. CKD has two main causes, diabetes and high blood pressure. Ironically, two diseases which can go undiagnosed until a person has alarming symptoms.

But there are indicators that you could be at an increased risk.

High blood pressure - Can cause chronic kidney disease and conversely CKD can cause high blood pressure

Diabetes

Family history of chronic kidney disease

If you are age 60 or older

If your BMI (body mass index) is 30 or above

If you are African-American, Hispanic, Asian, a Pacific Islander or American Indian

For more information see 2020 Sioux Falls Kidney Walk online, on Facebook, The National Kidney Foundation, or call Gene Dickey at 605-360-4939.