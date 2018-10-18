How much do you know about credit? If you answered, "Not enough", today would be a good day to learn a little more. It's National Get Smart About Credit Day (October 18).

In fact, there's a good chance your kids today will be getting a real-life lesson in personal finance. Ask them about it when they get home from school.

Today, bankers from all across the country are volunteering their time to go into schools and teach students basic money management.

According to the American Bankers Association, the American education system doesn't offer basic financial classes to teach students these things. That's why Get Smart About Credit Day is such an important day for bankers to get out of the office.

If you would like to learn more about credit and some of the dos-and-don'ts when it comes to managing money, check out the American Bankers Association website.

Source: Associated Press