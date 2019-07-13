National French Fry Day -July 13

July 13th is National French Fry Day!

I will definitely be celebrating. I love french fries! Who doesn't? When people don't finish their fries, I secretly judge them. Sorry, not sorry.

Offers.com did a survey and asked 1,062 people which fries were their favorite. The results were as follows:

McDonalds – 43%

Chick-fil-A – 18%

Wendy’s – 13%

In-N-Out Burger – 9%

Arby’s – 8%

Shake Shack – 5%

Other – 4%

I would like to give an honorable mention to Culver's.

In honor of National Fry Day, a few restaurants are offering some special deals. I sorted through and found the ones in our area.

Hardee’s: Sign up for the email list, and get a free small fries and small drink with the purchase of any 1/3-lb. Thickburger.

IHOP: Get unlimited fries with your Classic Steakburger when you dine in (for a limited time).

Macy’s: Make restaurant-quality fries at home safely. A variety of air fryers are on sale as part of Macy’s Black Friday in July sale, which runs through July 14. For example, get $60 off the Crux 5.3-Qt. Digital Air Convection Fryer.

McDonald’s: Celebrate National French Fry Day with these deals, available only to those who have the McDonald’s app: $1 small fries or hash browns through July 21 and $1 medium fries on Fridays with any $1 purchase made via the app.

Red Robin: Enjoy bottomless steak fries (which is their deal every day) when you order any $6.99 all-day burger option.

Taco Bell: Nacho Fries (with bold seasoning served with warm cheese for dipping) are back for a limited time. Get one order for $1.29.

Wingstop: Sign up for The Club loyalty program, and get a free order of fries.

Burger King: Get a large French fries order for $1 Saturday through Mobile Order & Pay on the BK app.