National French Fry Day -July 13
July 13th is National French Fry Day!
I will definitely be celebrating. I love french fries! Who doesn't? When people don't finish their fries, I secretly judge them. Sorry, not sorry.
Offers.com did a survey and asked 1,062 people which fries were their favorite. The results were as follows:
- McDonalds – 43%
- Chick-fil-A – 18%
- Wendy’s – 13%
- In-N-Out Burger – 9%
- Arby’s – 8%
- Shake Shack – 5%
- Other – 4%
I would like to give an honorable mention to Culver's.
In honor of National Fry Day, a few restaurants are offering some special deals. I sorted through and found the ones in our area.
Hardee’s: Sign up for the email list, and get a free small fries and small drink with the purchase of any 1/3-lb. Thickburger.
IHOP: Get unlimited fries with your Classic Steakburger when you dine in (for a limited time).
Macy’s: Make restaurant-quality fries at home safely. A variety of air fryers are on sale as part of Macy’s Black Friday in July sale, which runs through July 14. For example, get $60 off the Crux 5.3-Qt. Digital Air Convection Fryer.
McDonald’s: Celebrate National French Fry Day with these deals, available only to those who have the McDonald’s app: $1 small fries or hash browns through July 21 and $1 medium fries on Fridays with any $1 purchase made via the app.
Red Robin: Enjoy bottomless steak fries (which is their deal every day) when you order any $6.99 all-day burger option.
Taco Bell: Nacho Fries (with bold seasoning served with warm cheese for dipping) are back for a limited time. Get one order for $1.29.
Wingstop: Sign up for The Club loyalty program, and get a free order of fries.
Burger King: Get a large French fries order for $1 Saturday through Mobile Order & Pay on the BK app.