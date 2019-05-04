National Foster Care Month Some Numbers Everyone Should Know

I watched the movie Instant Family last night and was again reminded of these incredible kids we seem to forget about.

The number of foster kids in the system are staggering and never seem to make the list of conversations in this country.

May is National Foster Care Month and at any given time there is around 500,000 kids in the foster care system in our country.

According to Together We Rise there are over 100,000 kids in this country alone waiting to be adopted.

Here is the mission of Together We Rise from their website:

We are a non-profit that makes the foster care experience BETTER for the 500,000 children going through it.

I understand adoption and fostering is not an option for everyone, but the opportunity to support and love these kids through organizations like Together We Rise is very doable.