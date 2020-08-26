National Dog Day! Here’s the 10 Most Popular Dog Names in 2020

If you needed something to celebrate today (August 26) it's National Dog Day so let's give it up for our 4-legged friends. We're sort of dog freaks at our house loving our furry beasts every day and tossing treats galore.

One St. Bernard (Gracie) and a Siberian Husky (Dakota) keep us plenty busy though. Tonight we'll probably rip open a few Frosty Paws - frozen dog ice cream treats - and chill with the puppers.

And on this National Dog Day, I thought I'd give you the top 10 dog names of 2020 as compiled by Wisdom Panel — a company that makes DNA tests for dogs. Here they are"

Luna Bella Charlie Max Daisy Lucy Bailey Milo Cooper Coco

Dogs make everything better. If you're looking to adopt, the Sioux Falls Humane Society is a great place to start. Check out these great dogs looking for a forever home. This is Rex. His adoption is pending. Lookin' good, Rex!

Sioux Falls Humane Society

On a final note, the Sioux Falls area has been having extremely hot weather lately with daily heat advisories and warnings. Make sure your dog is never left in the car with the windows up. Also, make sure they have a cool place to be during the day.