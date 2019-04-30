National Bike Month Events in Sioux Falls Celebrate Cycling

National Bike Month has been a thing since 1956, believe it or not. It was established to encourage people to try cycling, get outside, and get more active.

Every year, The League of American Cyclists sponsors this event and provides ideas and resources to community groups around the country planning their own celebrations.

Here in Sioux Falls, Falls Area Bicyclists (FAB) have a full roster of fun, Bike Month events, beginning with the Mayor's Ride on Saturday, May 4 at Riverdale Park.

The mayor will do a Bike Month Proclamation at 10 AM, followed by a short neighborhood ride with Mayor TenHaken. That will be followed by the FAB's Spring meeting and light refreshments. A family trail ride and longer road ride are also available.

Other Bike Month events include:

Wednesday, May 8 - National Bike-to-School Day

Monday through Friday, May 13 to 17 - Bike-to-Work Week

Wednesday, May 15 - Ride of Silence - Fawick Park, 7 PM. A bagpiper will signal the sendoff of this memorial ride, as Sioux Falls Police join this silent event honoring and remembering cyclists injured or killed while riding on Sioux Falls streets.

Friday, May 17 - National Bike-to-Work Day

During Bike-to-Work Week, celebrate with fellow cyclists while grabbing a bite to eat at these great "Energizer Station" locations:

There will also be a FAB Smart Cycling Class at Center of Hope (225 E. 11th St. #101) at 8 AM on Saturday, May 18. Taught by League of American Bicyclists certified instructors, this class will teach you the skills you need to ride confidently, anywhere in Sioux Falls.

Finally on Saturday, May 25, the FAB Coffee Shop Ride begins at Falls Park Farmer's Market at 9 AM. It is a 10-mile ride designed to help people learn the best cycling routes in town.

For more information see Falls Area Bicyclists online , on Facebook , or call 605-610-9322.

Source: Falls Area Bicyclists , and The League of American Bicyclists