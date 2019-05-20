NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Is $1 Million Richer

A track on the NASCAR circuit that I have personally attended, and is one of my favorites in the country, is Charlotte Motor Speedway at Concord, North Carolina. The mile and a half oval holds a wealth of history in stock car racing.

Saturday night (5/18) both money and pride were on the line for the race car drivers that qualified for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race. A cool million dollars going to the winner.

Kyle Larson, who actually raced at Huset's Speedway here in Sioux Falls about five years ago in a sprint car, ended up in victory lane as a millionaire in Charlotte Saturday night.

Larson held off Kevin Harvick in the final laps for the win. While Larson was enjoying himself in Victory Lane, Clint Bowyer was throwing punches with Ryan Newman on pit road.

Kyle Busch was pushing Larson hard until cracking the wall with six laps to go, turning second place over to Harvick. Joey Logano was fourth and Bubba Wallace fifth. See where your driver finished.

Larson had won The Monster Energy Open earlier in the day to even get into Saturday night's big race. Larson became only the second driver in the All-Star history to win the Open and go to Victory Lane in the All-Star Race.