NASCAR, UFC, and Golf Highlight Weekend’s Live Sports Schedule

The Last Dance typically dominates our Monday discussions, but this upcoming Monday we'll have even more to talk about with the return of golf, NASCAR, and another UFC card.

Finally, we have a weekend that feels big in the sports world. Golf, NASCAR, and UFC do have select audiences, but at this point, I think most of us will be tuning in to get our sports fix.

The UFC will present its third card this week on Saturday night. Live from Jacksonville, UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris will broadcast live on ESPN starting at 5:00 for the prelims with the main card to follow at 8:00. The main event features a heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. Other notable fighters include Edson Barboza, Dan Ige, and former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders.

Golf fans will have a fun exhibition skins matchup to watch on Sunday afternoon. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Matthew Wolff will participate in the Seminole Skins Match with all of the money being donated to charities of the players' choice. Play begins at 1:00 Sunday afternoon with the broadcast live on NBC, The Golf Channel, and NBCSN.

NASCAR also returns on Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway. The event will take place without fans in the stands and kicks off a stretch for NASCAR that features seven races in 11 days. The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM on FOX.

We have a fun weekend of programming for you here on ESPN 99.1 as well. Here is what you can find on our channel this weekend:

Saturday:

5:00-6:00 AM: The Sporting Life with Jeremy Schaap

6:00-9:00 AM: Marty & McGee with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee

9:00 AM-12:00 PM: Dari & Mel with Dari Nowkhah and Mel Kiper Jr.

12:00-2:00 PM: Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show with Ariel Helwani

2:00-6:00 PM: Dickerson & Hood with Jeff Dickerson and Jonathan Hood

6:00-10:00 PM: GameNight with Zubin Mehenti, Alyssa Lang and Taylor Twellman

SUNDAY

5:00-6:00 AM: The Sporting Life with Jeremy Schaap

6:00-9:00 AM: Best Week Ever with Kevin Connors and Katie George

9:00 AM-12:00 PM: Sunday Morning with Matt Schick and Myron Medcalf

12:00-3:00 PM: GameDay with Chris Carlin and Courtney Cronin

3:00-6:00 PM: NBA on ESPN Radio presentation of 1998 NBA Finals Game 6

6:00-8:00 PM: Countdown to the Dance with Jorge Sedano

8:00 PM-11:00 PM: GameNight with Zubin Mehenti, Alyssa Lang and Taylor Twellman

Enjoy the weekend and join us for OVERTIME with Jeff Thurn on Monday from 3:00-6:00 PM to discuss it all!