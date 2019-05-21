NASCAR Legend Dick Trickle Honored with Memorial

One the true auto racing greats of all time is being honored with a life size statue in his hometown. The late Dick Trickle now has a memorial in Rudolph, Wisconsin.

Held in the rain, the dedication came during a seven-hour celebration of Trickle that was attended by hundreds of fans and friends of the driver, in addition to his brother, sisters and daughter.

Dick Trickle was a very identifiable name in NASCAR on a national level. Chances are, you could have approached a stranger that knew nothing about racing, said Trickle's name, and they associated it with the sport of racing.

Trickle came out of the short tracks of Wisconsin before advancing to the NASCAR level. He raced for decades in his home state winning many championships.

Trickle logged one million laps and is believed to have won over 1,200 feature races. He was billed as the winningest short track driver in history.

When he went to the top ranks, Trickle won the title of 1989 NASCAR Rookie of the Year. He sadly died in 2013 at age 71 of a self inflicted gunshot wound.