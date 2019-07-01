Alex Bowman drove to victory Sunday (6/30) in the rain delayed Camping World 400 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It was his first ever Cup victory.

Bowman had a hard fought battle to deal with to get this win. And he showed a lot of determination as well as talent before taking the checkered flag.

He held off a hard effort by fellow competitor Kyle Larson. The two were racing side by side in the final laps of the race. They went back and forth with the lead two times in the last eight laps. Bowman won by a half second at the finish line.

Last year's Cup Champion Joey Logano charged all the way to third place. Jimmie Johnson was fourth and Brad Keselowski came in fifth. See where your driver finished.

Alex Bowman is a 26-year old driver from Tucson, Arizona. This is the win he has been working on after finishing in second place three times this year.