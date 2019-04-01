NASA Will Pay You $19,000 to Stay in Bed

Are you the type of person who would love to just stay in bed all day? Well, how would you like to get paid $19,000 to do just that? NASA and the European Space Agency are offering $19,000 to people willing to spend 60 consecutive days lying in bed.

According to USA Today , NASA and two other space agencies are asking for 24 volunteers to lie in bed for two months as part of a study. The German Aerospace Agency said in a statement: "We are looking for test persons to take part in a bed rest study from September to December 2019 in Cologne (Germany) and spend 60 days lying down." The objective of the study is to research how the body changes in weightlessness.

People between the ages of 25-55 years old, non-smoker and are in good health are encouraged to apply. Plus good knowledge of the German language is required!

For more information and to volunteer, click HERE !

Source: USA Today