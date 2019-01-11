NAIA Tournament and Summit League Tournament Volunteers Needed

The Summit League Tournament and NAIA Tournaments are quickly approaching and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority needs volunteers.

With your help, you can make Sioux Falls an even better sporting event community.

Volunteering is a great way to meet new friends, network and enjoy a variety of events.

If you are interested in volunteering with Sioux Falls Sports Authority, please fill out the form at their website.

The 2019 Summit League Tournament is March 9-12 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The 2019 NAIA Tournament will be played March 6-12 at the Sanford Pentagon.