NAHL Approves Relocation of Brookings Blizzard to St. Cloud

After seven years in Brookings, the run for the Brookings Blizzard has come to an end. The team has relocated to St. Cloud.

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that it has approved the relocation of Brookings to St. Cloud for the 2019-2020 season. St. Cloud will keep the Blizzard name and the team will remain in the league's Central Division. Moe Martha will also continue to coach the team.

“We have enjoyed the past seven years in Brookings. It is a great town with passionate fans and a great facility. However, there were some things beyond our control that made it necessary to consider a new home. We felt like the relocation to St. Cloud gives us the best chance as an organization to continue to be competitive in the NAHL and the Central Division,” said Blizzard Owner and Governor Chris Canavati.

The official press release from the NAHL says that the move will help improve functions for the league on and off the ice, and St. Cloud is closer to the rest of the teams in the league compared to Brookings.