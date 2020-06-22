My Visit to Iowa 80, the ‘World’s Largest Truck Stop’

A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I took a road trip from Sioux Falls to Saginaw, Michigan.

Why would we drive 15 hours to Saginaw? My wife has family there, plus we were going to see a Rascal Flatts concert in Detroit, but the show was canceled. Since we already had the time off from work so we decided to spend a few days in that 'tourist destination' known as Saginaw. Sure, it's not Vegas or Florida, but it was nice to get out of town for a few days.

We drove down Interstate 29 to the Omaha area and picked up Interstate 80 then headed east across Iowa. Just to the west of the Quad Cities sits Iowa 80, the self-proclaimed 'World's Largest Truck Stop'.

If I come across anything that claims to be the 'World's Largest', it's worth a look to me. I've passed Iowa 80 a few times over the years but have never stopped. Since we needed gas we pulled off on exit #284 in Walcott, IA, and had a look around.

Iowa 80 could very well be the largest because it is definitely huge. It's so big that there is enough room inside to park a big rig with a 53-foot trailer attached. There are also a couple of customized bob-tail rigs parked near a lighting display.

We didn't have enough time to see the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, maybe next time.

Below are some pictures I took in and around the truck stop. It really was impressive!